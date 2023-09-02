First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,622 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

RDVY stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.