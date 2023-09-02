FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Friday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.