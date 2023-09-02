Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,470 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Targa Resources worth $153,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Targa Resources
In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Targa Resources
Targa Resources Stock Performance
NYSE TRGP opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.
Targa Resources Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
