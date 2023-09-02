Fmr LLC Has $145.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313,880 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of Hologic worth $145,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

