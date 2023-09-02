Fmr LLC Has $149.15 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181,803 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $149,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $209.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average is $205.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

