Fmr LLC Sells 14,854,421 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,828,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,854,421 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fmr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fmr LLC owned 1.64% of Alphabet worth $21,558,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

