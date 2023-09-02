Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,335,000 after buying an additional 38,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,296,000 after buying an additional 99,960 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,451,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

