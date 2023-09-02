Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.13.
NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $583.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
