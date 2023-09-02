Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 5.2%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 1,780,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,544,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Foot Locker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

