Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Stock Price Up 6%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forafric Global in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

