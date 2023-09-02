Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Fortive worth $122,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

