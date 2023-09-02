Frank Porter Stansberry Sells 45,000 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,107.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MarketWise alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 40,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 32,547 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $48,495.03.

On Thursday, August 10th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

MarketWise Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.