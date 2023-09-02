Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Electric worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.06 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,641. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

