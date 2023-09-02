Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Franklin Electric worth $9,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Stock Performance
NASDAQ FELE opened at $97.06 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.
Franklin Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 27,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $2,726,874.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,641. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
