Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) SVP Sells $57,065.82 in Stock

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares in the company, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Fiarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of Frontdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $33.26 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Frontdoor by 93.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

