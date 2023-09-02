Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF) and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Financial Analysis

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPEF – Get Free Report) and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Fuchs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuchs and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs N/A N/A N/A $3.08 10.57 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A ($1.03) -30.58

Analyst Recommendations

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuchs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuchs and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs 0 0 1 0 3.00 LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 2 0 2.25

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs and LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs N/A N/A N/A LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Fuchs pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Fuchs pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft pays out -48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fuchs beats LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. The company was formerly known as Fuchs Petrolub SE and changed its name to Fuchs SE in July 2023. Fuchs SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment provides material protection products, including antimicrobial active ingredients and formulations; disinfectant, hygiene, and preservative solutions; flavors and fragrances; and precursors and intermediates for the agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and specialty chemicals industries, as well as technologies for the treatment of water and other liquids. The Specialty Additives segment offers lubricants, polymer and lubricant additives, colorants, phosphorous-based or brominated flame retardants, plasticizers, and bromine derivatives for various applications of rubber, plastic, paint, construction, and electrical industries. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides basic and fine chemicals, organometallics, and inorganic pigments for the coloring of construction materials as well as paints and coatings. The segment serves agrochemical, automotive, construction, aromas and flavors, semiconductors and photovoltaic, and color pigments industries. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

