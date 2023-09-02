Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 8,478 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,445.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steve Nave bought 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $302,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $54,767.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,321,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,837,445.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 481,971 shares of company stock worth $2,716,244. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,452 shares in the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,764,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Funko by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Funko by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,976,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 342,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Funko by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

