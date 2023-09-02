Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $11.35 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $274.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $135,839.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,806.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,113,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,512,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 160.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

