Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells $147,340.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Shane Henrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $79,160,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,221,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

