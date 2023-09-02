GMS (NYSE:GMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

GMS Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

Get GMS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares in the company, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,507.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,717,270 shares of company stock worth $115,788,574 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the first quarter worth $220,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMS

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.