Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,914 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:ARW opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $147.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.57.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
