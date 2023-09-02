Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 63,429 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 118.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,429 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 570,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,150 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $275,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,246,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,171,817.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,033. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

See Also

