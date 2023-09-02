Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $849.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.55. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.