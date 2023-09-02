Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,159,000.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,782.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 959,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,888,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 181,139 shares of company stock worth $5,610,968.

CTR stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.79%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

