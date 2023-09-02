Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,065,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,123,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,866,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 242,309 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

SILV opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SILV shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

