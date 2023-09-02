Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

