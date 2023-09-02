Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,391 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,391 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $30.16 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

