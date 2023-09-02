Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

