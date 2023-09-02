Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,372 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

