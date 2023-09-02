Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty
In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hagerty by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hagerty Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Trading Halts Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.