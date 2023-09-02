Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hagerty

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,738 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 227.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hagerty by 218.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 0.72. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hagerty in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.