HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. HashiCorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 816,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGV Capital LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 618,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.