HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HCP
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at HashiCorp
In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,664,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 816,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGV Capital LLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 618,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.