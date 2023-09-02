Head-To-Head Comparison: Nexteer Automotive Group (NTXVF) and Its Rivals

Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) is one of 103 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nexteer Automotive Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexteer Automotive Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexteer Automotive Group N/A N/A 11.62 Nexteer Automotive Group Competitors $2.64 billion $70.88 million 171.46

Analyst Ratings

Nexteer Automotive Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexteer Automotive Group. Nexteer Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexteer Automotive Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexteer Automotive Group Competitors 398 1604 2604 44 2.49

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 10.15%. Given Nexteer Automotive Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexteer Automotive Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nexteer Automotive Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexteer Automotive Group N/A N/A N/A Nexteer Automotive Group Competitors -4.63% -12.15% 1.64%

Summary

Nexteer Automotive Group peers beat Nexteer Automotive Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS. The company also provides steering column technologies, such as power tilt, power and manual rake and telescope, one-touch adjustable, non-adjustable, and stowable steering columns, intermediate shafts, and transmission shifter, as well as safety and crashworthiness, and electronic, modules and sub-assemblies; and driveline products including half shaft technology and solutions. In addition, it offers hydraulic power steering products, which includes magnetic torque overlay, smart flow, power steering pump and reservoirs, and rack and pinion, and recirculation ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket solution; and software solutions including software for advance steering, road surface detection, vehicle health management, brake-to-steer, and safety and cybersecurity. Further, the company provides megatrend alignment solutions, which includes electrification, software and connectivity, shared mobility, and ADAS & automated driving. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Nexteer Automotive Group Limited is a subsidiary of Nexteer Automotive (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited.

