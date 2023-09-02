Head to Head Survey: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) vs. Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Free Report) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grow Capital and Blackboxstocks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 603.70%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Grow Capital has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grow Capital and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -149.01% -156.91% -97.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grow Capital and Blackboxstocks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $3.88 million 2.21 -$5.02 million ($1.52) -1.78

Grow Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Grow Capital beats Blackboxstocks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

