HighTower Advisors LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $332,276,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

