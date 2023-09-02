HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 116.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,878 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

