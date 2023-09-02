HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $231.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $232.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.54.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,638 shares of company stock worth $9,354,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

