HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

