HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE WSM opened at $144.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

