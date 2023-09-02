Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 618,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after acquiring an additional 252,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

HOMB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

