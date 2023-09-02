Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.