Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

