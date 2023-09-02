HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,654.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,986,805 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

