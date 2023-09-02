H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

