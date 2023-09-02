IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CFO Paul A. Stone Sells 5,000 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CFO Paul A. Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,303 shares in the company, valued at $268,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $30.12.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,497,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

