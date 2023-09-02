Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.24

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.99, with a volume of 9851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

