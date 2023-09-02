Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Marissa B. Espineli Sells 11,628 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $174,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 28th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $99,528.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $338,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $11.86 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $335.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

