Insider Buying: Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Insider Purchases A$58,450.00 in Stock

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Lai purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,450.00 ($37,709.68).
Abacus Storage King Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Storage King
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Storage King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Storage King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.