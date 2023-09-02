Insider Buying: Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS) Insider Purchases A$59,400.00 in Stock

Bravura Solutions Limited (ASX:BVS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Quinn bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($38,322.58).

Matthew Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Matthew Quinn bought 100,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00 ($43,548.39).

On Thursday, June 8th, Matthew Quinn bought 150,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,650.00 ($43,645.16).

On Thursday, June 1st, Matthew Quinn purchased 350,000 shares of Bravura Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,600.00 ($107,483.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.71.

Bravura Solutions Limited engages in the development, licensing, and maintenance of administration and management software applications for the wealth management and funds administration sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

