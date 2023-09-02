Insider Buying: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Acquires $140,993.75 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) Director Jack Boyle acquired 33,175 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $140,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 479,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $58,756.25.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $280.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.43. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.04 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 320,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 404.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Further Reading

