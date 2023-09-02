Insider Buying: Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Buys $110,511.18 in Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 7,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $110,511.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,362,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,141,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Ares Management Llc acquired 37,557 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FYBR shares. TheStreet cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

