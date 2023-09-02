Insider Buying: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Buys $54,767.88 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $54,767.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321,586 shares in the company, valued at $40,837,445.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 90,185 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $546,521.10.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 71,247 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $442,443.87.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 256,561 shares of Funko stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $1,370,035.74.

Funko Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Funko had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Funko by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

