Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Purchases C$66,780.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,800 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$66,780.00.
Valeura Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company has a market cap of C$231.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27.
Valeura Energy Company Profile
