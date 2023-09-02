Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Purchases C$66,780.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,800 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.10 per share, with a total value of C$66,780.00.

Shares of TSE:VLE opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The company has a market cap of C$231.88 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

