Insider Selling: Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells 1,359 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

